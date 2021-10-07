IPL 2021 | Coulter-Nile all praise for fellow seamers

Coulter-Nile.

07 October 2021 11:57 IST

MI’s wrecker-in-chief says he gained from the pressure built by them

Mumbai Indians’ seamers ran through the Rajasthan Royals batting in admirable fashion at Sharjah on Tuesday night.

Nathan Coulter-Nile, who took for four 14 as RR limped to 90 for nine, said at a virtual press conference that he gained from the pressure built by the other seamers.

“We all have to bowl well for someone else to be successful,” the Aussie pacer said. “We have Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah bowling well. We saw James Neesham bowl well against RR. Everyone who comes in is responsible for keeping the pressure on.”

He added he was lucky on Tuesday. “It could be anyone else in the next game,” Coulter-Nile said. “So long as we bowl as a unit, we will see a lot more success. We have been really good; we hope we can keep the trend going.”

He said Ishan Kishan’s returning to the squad and getting runs on a tough wicket showed the quality of MI’s bench. “He was smashing it around in the pre-season, it was a matter of time he got runs,” he said.

RR’s director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara conceded his team could not adapt. “Probably the fault lies more with us than the pitch or the toss,” he said.