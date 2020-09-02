IPL 2020 | James Pattinson replaces Lasith Malinga

MUMBAI

02 September 2020 22:45 IST

Lasith Malinga has formally withdrawn from the IPL due to ‘personal reasons’

Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga has formally withdrawn from the IPL due to ‘personal reasons’. Mumbai Indians has signed Australia pacer James Pattinson as his replacement.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani confirmed the development thought a statement on Wednesday. “James is the right fit for us and adds to our pace attack options for this season in the UAE,” he said.

“Lasith is a legend and a pillar of MI’s strength. There is no denying the fact that we will miss Lasith’s cricketing acumen this season. However, we fully understand Lasith’s need to be in Sri Lanka with his family during this time.”

