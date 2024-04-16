IPL-17 | Good time for me to get a mental, physical break, says Maxwell

April 16, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Glenn Maxwell made an admirably honest admission when asked if he missed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 15 due to fitness concerns.

As it turns out, Maxwell, who has struggled with his form, requested the RCB team management to give him a “mental and physical break”.

“It was a pretty easy decision. I went to Faf (du Plessis) and the coaches after the last game and said it was probably time we tried someone else. I have been in this situation in the past where you can keep playing and get yourself deeper into a hole. Now is actually a good time for me to get a bit of a mental and physical break; get my body right. If I’m required to get in during the tournament, I can hopefully get back into a really solid mental and physical space where I can still have an impact,” Maxwell stated after RCB went down to SRH here on Monday.

“We have had a pretty big deficiency straight after the PowerPlay, which has been my area of strength over the last couple of seasons. I felt like I wasn’t contributing in a positive way with the bat, and with the results and the position we find ourselves on the table, I think it’s a good time to give someone else an opportunity to show their wares. Hopefully, someone can make that spot their own,” Maxwell added.

