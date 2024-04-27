IPL-17: CSK vs SRH | Impact sub rule has been more advantageous for the batters than the bowlers, says Muralitharan

April 27, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH’s) spin-bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan on April 27 said that the impact sub rule has been more advantageous for the batters than the bowlers.

“This (impact sub rule) gives us extra 20-30 runs. People have gotten used to how to use it. So, there’s an extra man for you when you are bowling or batting.

“Especially for the batter, it’s more advantageous than the bowler. Because, you are not afraid of putting up a score. It’s like, ‘If I get out, there is a man behind me to cover me.’ So, there’s an extra man there, and they go play freely. When you play with the mind of a cricket player, if you put pressure to yourself, you freeze up and you don’t play; if you are free, then automatically out of 10 times, 7 times it comes off. So, that’s the game every batter is doing at the moment. They are not scared of getting out,” he said here on the eve of his team’s clash versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

He said that flat pitches and fast outfields this year have also contributed to higher scores.

“This year, the wickets have been flat and very good (for batting). Everywhere you go, it’s very flat. Even the bigger grounds, the wicket is flat. And the outfields are very fast. That has also created another 20-30 runs. It was that 180-170 was a good total to defend. Now, it’s become 220-230. That’s 60 runs added there.”

Speaking about the spinners in the ongoing IPL, he said: “The problem in India at the moment is, most of the spinners who are playing, are not spinning the ball. They are bowling little quicker and not spinning the ball.

“The batters, if you see in the practice, they do power-hitting to throwdowns. So, they’ve now gotten used to the ball coming straight at a speed of 80, 90 or 95 kph.”

