Innings win for Pakistan

Harare

01 May 2021 22:35 IST

Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in the first Test on the third day here on Saturday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Zimbabwe was bowled out for 134 in its second innings with fast bowler Hasan Ali taking five for 36 and spinner Nauman Ali two for 27) on a slow and turning Harare Sports Club pitch.

Pakistan took a big 250-run lead with Fawad Alam scoring 140.

The scores: Zimbabwe 176 and 134 (T. Musakanda 43, Hasan 5/36) lost to Pakistan 426 (Imran Butt 91, Abid Ali 60, Fawad Alam 140, Mohammad Rizwan 45, Muzarabani 4/73, Tiripano 3/89).