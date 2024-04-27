Indian women cricket team in Bangladesh | Bangladesh skipper Nigar is excited to revive the rivalry against Harmanpreet’s India

April 27, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST

The India-Bangladesh rivalry in the women’s game took a rather unsavoury turn when Harmanpreet Kaur’s outburst against the umpires during India’s tour last year left the host chagrined. Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty did not mince words then, saying her opposite number should have ‘spoken with some manners.’

A little over 10 months later, the two sides meet again, in a five-match T20I series and while Nigar politely fields questions about this rivalry and that outburst patiently, she is eager to let an issue of the past remain in the past.

“The controversy has passed a long time back. As a professional team, we shouldn’t be thinking like that. It’s another opportunity for us to play against a good team,” Nigar said ahead of the first T20I between the two nations in Sylhet on Sunday.

As the captain of the nation which will host the T20 World Cup later this year, Nigar currently has a lot on her plate, the foremost being the responsibility of a side which has an average age of 23.6.

“When I got the opportunity to represent the nation, I told myself that I have to do something different for the players which I did not have when I started off. The first thing was to remove this senior-junior barrier.

The unwitting rivalry notwithstanding, Nigar is excited at the prospect of brushing shoulders with Harmanpreet again. During Australia’s tour, she had gifted Healy a traditional red saree and bangles and is on the lookout for a gift for the Indian captain too.

“I was telling my players that I want to give Harman something, what should I give? So we’re brainstorming to see what to give. We want to give Harmanpreet the best gift.”

The schedule:

April 28 and 30 (6.30 p.m. IST); May 2 and 6 (1.30 p.m.); May 9 (6 p.m.).

All matches at Sylhet.

