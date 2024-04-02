IPL-17: RCB vs LSG | Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss; opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

April 02, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru on April 2.

After winning the toss, Faf du Plessis that his team need to ‘find answers’ to tighten things and also added that Topley is coming in place of Alzarri Joseph.

After playing as impact player in the last match, K.L. Rahul went out for the toss and said that his team will put up some big runs on the board and will try to defend. He further added that Yash Thakur comes in place of Mohsin Khan.

The teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal. Impact Subs: Prabhudesai, Lomror, Karn, Vyshak and Swapnil

Lucknow Super Giants; Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul (capt), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq. Impact Subs: Siddharth, Joseph, Hooda, Mishra and Gowtham

