ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17: MI vs RR | Rajasthan Royals win toss; elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians

April 01, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Rajasthan Royals player Ravichandran Ashwin will be playing his 200th IPL match.

The Hindu Bureau

Rohit Sharma and former Mumbai Indians player Harbhajan Singh before the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first in the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said they are confident and also added that the tournament has not yet started. He further said Sandeep misses out and Burger comes in the playing XI.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said that he will also have bowled first. He said “Slow start doesn’t bother us and hope to play the brand of cricket everyone enjoys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Royals’ player Ravichandran Ashwin will be playing his 200th IPL match.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The teams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US