IPL-17: KKR vs LSG | Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants

April 14, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL match in Kolkata on April 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harshit Rana came in for Rinku Singh in KKR's playing XI, while LSG handed his maiden IPL cap to West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph and brought back Deepak Hooda and Mohsin Khan.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.