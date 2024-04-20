ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17: DC vs SRH | Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 20, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Capitals, who will be playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the first time this IPL season, made two changes to the side, while Sunrsiers Hyderabad are playing same XI.

PTI

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is seen during a practice session ahead of their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi on April 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Capitals, who will be playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the first time this IPL season, made two changes to the side bringing in all-rounder Lalit Kumar in place of Sumit Kumar while South African quick Anrich Nortje came in place of Ishant Sharma, who is nursing a back spasm.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins has retained the same playing XI for the match.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US