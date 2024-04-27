ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17: DC vs MI | Mumbai Indians opt to field against Delhi Capitals; Prithvi Shaw misses out

April 27, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Mumbai made one change while Delhi brought in Kumar Kushagra and Lizaad Williams

PTI

Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk bats during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in New Delhi on April 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on April 27.

MI made one change to its playing XI, bringing in Luke Wood for Gerald Coetzee.

The Delhi side made a couple of changes, bringing in Kumar Kushagra and Lizaad Williams for Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje.

While DC is ranked sixth on the points table, MI is placed ninth.

Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk & c), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah and Nuwan Thushara.

