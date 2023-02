Indian Premier League 2023 — Full schedule, dates, venues and timings

February 17, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will play four-time winners Chennai Super Kings to begin the upcoming Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on March 31.

The Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, won the title in their debut season last year.

Also read: Indian Premier League 2023 | Holders Gujarat Titans to play Chennai Super Kings in opener on March 31

According to the schedule announced by the BCCI on February 17, 2023, there will be a total of 52 round-robin matches.

The first double-header of the season will see Punjab Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants facing Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on April 1.

Full schedule (all times in IST)

March 31 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Ahmedabad

April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 3.30 p.m. - Mohali

Lucknow Super Giats vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 p.m. - Lucknow

April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 p.m. - Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Bengaluru

April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 p.m. - Chennai

April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans - 7.30 p.m. - Delhi

April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Guwahati

April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 p.m. - Kolkata

April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Lucknow

April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - 3.30 p.m. - Guwahati

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Mumbai

April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight riders - 3.30 p.m. - Ahmedabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Hyderabad

April 10 - Royal Challengrs vs Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 p.m. - Bengaluru

April 11 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Delhi

April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 p.m. - Chennai

April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - 7.30 p.m. - Mohali

April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Kolkata

April 15 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 3.30 p.m. - Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Lucknow

April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 3.30 p.m. - Mumbai

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 p.m. - Ahmedabad

April 17 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Bengaluru

April 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Hyderabad

April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 p.m. - Jaipur

April 20 - Punjab Kings vs Royals Challengers Bangalore - 3.30 p.m. - Mohali

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 p.m. - Delhi

April 21 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Chennai

April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - 3.30 p.m. - Lucknow

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Mumbai

April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 p.m. - Bengaluru

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Kolkata

April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 p.m. - Hyderabad

April 25 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m.- Ahmedabad

April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight riders - 7.30 p.m. - Bengaluru

April 27 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Jaipur

April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 p.m. - Mohali

April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - 3.30 p.m. - Kolkata

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Delhi

April 30 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - 3.30 p.m. - Chennai

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 p.m. - Mumbai

May 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 p.m. - Lucknow

May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 p.m. - Ahmedabad

May 3 - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Mohali

May 4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings - 3.30 p.m. - Lucknow

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 p.m. - Hyderabad

May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - 7.30 p.m. - Jaipur

May 6 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 3.30 p.m. - Chennai

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 p.m. - Delhi

May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 p.m. - Ahmedabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Jaipur

May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Kolkata

May 9 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 p.m. - Mumbai

May 10 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 p.m. - Chennai

May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 p.m. - Kolkata

May 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - 7.30 p.m. - Mumbai

May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants - 3.30 p.m. - Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - 7.30 p.m. - Delhi

May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3.30 p.m. - Jaipur

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 p.m. - Chennai

May 15 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 p.m. - Hyderabad

May 16 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - 7.30 p.m. - Lucknow

May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - 7.30 p.m. - Dharamsala

May 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royals Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 p.m. - Hyderabad

May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 p.m. - Dharamsala

May 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - 3.30 p.m. - Delhi

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 p.m. - Kolkata

May 21 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 3.30 p.m. - Mumbai

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans - 7.30 p.m. - Bengaluru

(The schedule and venues for the play-offs and final will be announced later. The summit clash will be played on May 28.)