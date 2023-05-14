IPL 2023: CSK vs KKR | Kolkata restricts Chennai to a modest total

May 14, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Chennai

Talismanic Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to drop down the order backfired as Chennai Super Kings lost wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to a modest 144 for six by Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Dhoni, who came out to bat no.7 position, remained unbeaten on 2 off 3 balls.

Opting to bat, CSK were 72 for five in in the 11th over before Shivam Dube underlined his utility, hammering a 34-ball 48 (1x4, 3x6s) to help the hosts somewhat recuperate in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (20 off 24).

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo shared 68-run stand for the sixth wicket to take CSK close to the 150-run mark, which at one point of time looked out of reach on a sluggish pitch.

Spin duo of Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36) were the pick of the bowlers for KKR and they were ably supported by Shardul Thakur (3-0-15-1) did and Vaibhav Arora (1/30). CSK were 99 for five after 16 overs as KKR bowlers, especially the spinners, kept things tight and struck at regular intervals.

Overs 17 and 18 bowled by leg-spinner Suyash Sharma and Chakravarthy yielded 16 and 15 runs respectively as Dube led CSK's fightback.

Narine and Chakravarthy did the damage in the middle of the innings before Dube and Jadeja launched a fightback.

After a quick start, Chakravarthy broke through for KKR, getting Ruturaj Gaikwad (17, 13 balls, 2x4) to edge one to Arora in the fourth over as CSK raced away to 31 in the fourth over.

Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane maintained the pace of scoring, despite not going bang-bang, and scored 52 runs in the first six overs.

While Conway continued his good form and found the boundary whenever the bowlers erred in line and length, Rahane's new-found confidence in T20s came to the fore as he smacked Harshit Rane for six in the fifth over.

Conway earned a reprieve when he got a LBW decision overturned via DRS after being adjudged out off Chakravarthy.

Rahane fell trying to force the pace, unable to clear the boundary off Chakravarthy.

Conway top-edged a pull to Rinku Singh in the deep off Thakur after making 30.

Ambati Rayudu's poor season continued as he fell for just 4 to give Narine his first wicket.

The West Indian spinner then castled a struggling Moeen Ali (1) to reduce CSK to 72 for 5 in the 11th over.