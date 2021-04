Indian Premier League 2021 | Mumbai wins toss, elects to bowl against Rajasthan

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson.

New Delhi

29 April 2021 16:01 IST

Mumbai Indians made one change while Rajasthan Royals decided to field unchanged playing XI.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL game here on Thursday.

Mumbai made one change, leaving out Ishan Kishan and bringing in Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Rajasthan, however, decided to field an unchanged playing XI.

Advertising

Advertising

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(wk), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.