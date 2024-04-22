ADVERTISEMENT

IPL-17: RR vs MI | Mumbai Indians opt to bat against Rajasthan Royals

April 22, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Jaipur

In their previous game earlier this season, Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in Mumbai.

PTI

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson with Mumbai Indians counterpart Hardik Pandya during the toss of the Indian Premier League 2024 match, in Jaipur on April 22, 2024 | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League clash in Jaipur on April 22.

Mumbai Indians made three changes to their playing XI with Romario Shepherd, Akash Madhwal and Shreyas Gopal making way for Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera and veteran Piyush Chawla.

For Rajasthan, Sandeep Sharma returned to the playing XI and replaced Kuldeep Sen.

While the top-placed Rajasthan Royals (12 points) will look to consolidate their position in the IPL points table, Mumbai Indians will have to bring their ‘A’ game forward given they are placed seventh with six points from seven matches.

Rajasthan Royals are playing their last game in Jaipur at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

