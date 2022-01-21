SA vs Ind second ODI | India wins toss, opts to bat

Paarl

21 January 2022 14:35 IST

India are playing an unchanged XI while South Africa made one change to its side.

India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in the second ODI at the Boland Park here on Friday.

India are fielding the same playing XI from the first ODI which they lost by 31 runs.

For South Africa, pacer Sisanda Magala comes in place of bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen.

South Africa are leading the three-match series 1-0.

The Teams:

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi.