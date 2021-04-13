India-A’s tour of England postponed

LONDON

13 April 2021 23:21 IST

BCCI to send extended squad of 30 for the senior Test tour

India-A’s tour of England this summer has been postponed and the senior team will now have an integrated jumbo squad for the five-match Test series in England later this year, the ECB and the BCCI agreed on Tuesday.

The senior team, which is to play five Tests against England in August-September, will now have only two intra-squad practice games instead of the First Class fixture between the India seniors and India-A teams planned earlier.

It is believed that the decision has been taken to ensure the safest possible environment for a high quality international series in times of COVID-19.

Mutual agreement

“The ECB and BCCI have agreed to postpone this summer's men's India-A tour," ECB said in a statement on Tuesday.

This means that a squad of 30 will be mixed and matched for the practice games.