Ind vs Eng third Test | New look Motera ready to play host

Eye-catching: The refurbished Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium will be the venue for the D/N Test between India and England.

Ahmedabad

17 February 2021 22:11 IST

LED floodlights will eliminate shadows, making it easier to spot aerial balls.

The newly-installed LED floodlights at the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will eliminate shadows, making it easier to spot the aerial balls during the upcoming day/night Test between India and England, starting February 24.

The world’s largest cricket stadium will also have 11 centre strips, which is also unique, along with four dressing rooms with in-built gymnasium, according to Gujarat Cricket Association’s joint secretary Anil Patel.

The Motera stadium underwent extensive renovation, which started when current BCCI secretary Jay Shah was in charge of GCA.

Advertising

Advertising

Tickets for sale

With a seating capacity of 1,10,000 — greater than Melbourne Cricket Ground — the GCA will put on sale around 55,000 tickets for the next two Tests at the venue.

Recently, the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy’s knock-outs were held at the Motera.

“This is the only stadium in the world with 11 centre pitches on the main ground. Also we are the only stadium in the world with same soil being used for practice as well as centre strips,” said Patel.

“Instead of mast lights, we have installed LED lights on the entire circular roof for better visibility and to eliminate shadows,” he said.

Patel also said that a state-of-the-art drainage system will help the ground dry up in quick time in case of a heavy downpour.

Drainage system

“Sand has been used underneath the grass. This along with a state-of-the-art drainage system will remove rain water very quickly in comparison to other regular grounds.

“Even in case of 8 cm of rainfall during a match, the water would drain out very fast. This will reduce the chances of matches being cancelled due to rain,” said Patel.

He added that equipment worth ₹2 crore were purchased just for the upkeep of the ground.

The stadium, spread over an area of 63 acres, also has six indoor pitches with bowling machines. This is in addition to the outdoor practice pitches and two practice grounds with a small pavilion area, said Patel.

“This is the only stadium in the world with four dressing rooms for the players. Each dressing room has a state-of-the-art gymnasium among other amenities. The stadium also has a clubhouse with 50 deluxe rooms and five suites,” Patel said during the media tour of the stadium.