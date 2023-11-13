Rahul hits fastest century by an Indian in World Cup

November 13, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

K.L. Rahul recorded the fastest century (62 balls) by an Indian batter in the ODI World Cup. He broke the record held by Rohit who hit a century in 63 deliveries against Afghanistan earlier in the tournament.

Rahul also became the second Indian wicketkeeper-batter after Rahul Dravid to score a World Cup century. India became the first team to have five of its batters score fifty runs or more in an innings in the ODI World Cup. India (16) also hit the second most sixes in an innings in ODI World Cup. The highest was 18 against Bermuda in 2007.

Rohit Sharma surpassed South Africa’s AB de Villiers (58) with his 59th six to record the most sixes in a calendar year. He is also the first Indian captain to score 500 or more runs in a single World Cup edition. The previous best was Sourav Ganguly’s 465 in the 2003 edition. Virat Kohli (594) became the leading run-scorer of the World Cup 2023.

The India skipper (24) has hit the most sixes by a captain in an edition, overtaking Eoin Morgan (22 in 2019).

India (410/4) registered its second-highest ODI World Cup total. It is also the fourth-highest total in ODI cricket. India (91/0) also registered its joint second-highest PowerPlay score in the ODI World Cups. It is also India’s joint-third-highest score in the PowerPlay in all ODIs.

The hosts became the third team to use nine bowlers in an ODI World Cup innings. India (nine wins) recorded its longest streak in a single edition of the World Cup, improving its eight-match run in 2003.

Ravindra Jadeja surpassed Anil Kumble (15) with his 16th wicket to take the most wickets by an Indian spinner in a single WC edition.

India (215) surpassed West Indies (209) to hit the most sixes by a team in a calendar year. The 160-run win over the Netherlands was India’s 24th win in 2023, equalling 1998 for joint-most wins in a calendar year. Logan van Beek (107 in 10 overs) conceded the third most runs in the ODI World Cup innings.

