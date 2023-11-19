ICC World Cup finals | Australia wins toss; elects to bowl

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against India in Ahmedabad on November 19.
After losing the toss, Rohit Sharma said “we would have batted first. Big game and runs on the board will be key.”
Australia captain Pat Cummins said “the pitch looks dry wicket and have decided to bowl first. Dew is also a key factor during the second half of the innings.”
Both the teams are unchanged for this massive final
According to pitch report, the pitch is the one that was used during the India-Pakistan match and looks very dry with not much rolling. The toss will be an important factor.
The teams
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
PM Modi wishes team good luck
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Indian cricket team good luck ahead of the World Cup final against Australia.
“All the best Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you,” MR. Modi wrote in X ahead of the finals in Ahmedabad.
“May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship,” he said.
Mr. Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles will watch the final
(with PTI inputs)
