ICC World Cup finals | Australia wins toss; elects to bowl

November 19, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against India in Ahmedabad on November 19.

After losing the toss, Rohit Sharma said “we would have batted first. Big game and runs on the board will be key.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins said “the pitch looks dry wicket and have decided to bowl first. Dew is also a key factor during the second half of the innings.”

Both the teams are unchanged for this massive final

ADVERTISEMENT

According to pitch report, the pitch is the one that was used during the India-Pakistan match and looks very dry with not much rolling. The toss will be an important factor.

The teams

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

PM Modi wishes team good luck

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Indian cricket team good luck ahead of the World Cup final against Australia.

“All the best Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you,” MR. Modi wrote in X ahead of the finals in Ahmedabad.

“May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship,” he said.

Mr. Modi and Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles will watch the final

(with PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.