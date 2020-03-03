ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: India faces England in repeat clash of 2018

03 March 2020 17:27 IST

In 2018, England had beaten India before losing the final to Australia.

Sydney India will take on England in the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals, it was decided on Tuesday following the rained-out game between South Africa and the West Indies in Sydney.

Also read: Can’t make silly mistakes with harder games coming up, says Harmanpreet Kaur

The abandoned game meant South Africa and West Indies shared a point each which was enough to push the former to the top spot with seven points, leaving England second.

Advertising

Advertising

England, who finished with three wins and a loss in the group stage, face India on Thursday in a repeat semifinal of the 2018 edition.

Back then, England had beaten India before losing the final to Australia.

Also read: Shafali given freedom to play natural game, says Harmanpreet

India, who are aiming to make their maiden final, topped the group stage with four wins in as many games.

The second semifinal between South Africa and four-time champions Australia will also be played on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.