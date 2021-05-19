Hetmyer, Russell return to West Indies squad

Russell.

Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, and Shimron Hetmyer were on Tuesday named in West Indies’ provisional 18-man squad for the five-match T20 International home series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan.

Russell and Hetmyer last played in 2020 while Gayle was part of the series against Sri Lanka in March.

Sheldon Cottrell, Hetmyer, Russell, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr. return alongside the majority of the squad which featured in the 2-1 victory against Sri Lanka.

The provisional squad will quarantine and train in St. Lucia ahead of the first T20I series against South Africa starting on June 26 at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium. The official squad will subsequently be selected and announced ahead of each series.

The squad:

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obec McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, and Hayden Walsh Jr.