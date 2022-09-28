Gavaskar presented with SJFI medal

Sunil Gavaskar said at the start of his cricketing career there was a considerable trust factor between the players and the media

M. R. Praveen Chandran Thiruvananthapuram
September 27, 2022 22:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Gavaskar. PTI | Photo Credit: PTI

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar was presented with the SJFI Medal, the highest award of the Sports Journalist Federation of India (SJFI), at a function held here on Tuesday. .

ADVERTISEMENT

Gavaskar and former India captain Ravi Shastri were also given honorary life membership of SJFI at the function attended by BCCI vice-president Jayesh George, former BCCI secretary S.K. Nair and SJFI office-bearers.

In his acceptance speech, Sunil Gavaskar said at the start of his career there was a considerable trust factor between the players and the media.

“There was a trust factor. There were people in the media we could talk to who wanted us to do well. A mention in the media was a big thing for budding players then,’‘ he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gavaskar said the wide publicity he got in the media for doing well for the All-India university team during the Sri Lankan tour paved way for his selection for the West Indian tour in 1971. Ravi Shastri said it was through the media that the world came to know of his record of six sixes in an over.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app