Four players, including Veda Krishnamurthy, lose central contracts

19 May 2021 22:45 IST

Richa the only addition to the 19-member list

Veda Krishnamurthy is among four players who have been omitted from the list of centrally contracted players for 2020-21.

While announcing the women cricketers’ annual contracts on Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed that the list has been pruned from 22 to 19.

Besides Veda, who was in Grade C last year, Ekta Bisht (Grade B), Anuja Patil and D. Hemlatha (both Grade C) have also been excluded from the list of contracted cricketers. The only addition to the list is teenager Richa Ghosh, who impressed during last year’s World Twenty20, in Grade C.

Three players — the spin duo of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav, along with swashbuckling opener Shafali Verma — have been rewarded for their excellent show with a promotion from Grade C to B.

The contracts list:

Grade A (₹50 lakh): Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav.

Grade B (₹30 lakh): Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues.

Grade C (₹10 lakh): Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia, Richa Ghosh.