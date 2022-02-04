England coach Chris Silverwood quits after Ashes humiliation

London

04 February 2022 16:57 IST

An interim coach will be appointed ahead of next month's three Tests in the West Indies

Chris Silverwood stepped down as England cricket coach, becoming the second significant departure amid the fallout from the team's humiliating Ashes series loss in Australia.

Ashley Giles, England's director of cricket, left his role on Wednesday in the wake of the men's team losing 4-0 to Australia.

“The last two years have been very demanding but I have really enjoyed my time with the team," Silverwood said.

“I leave with fond memories and I am now looking forward to spending some quality time at home with my family and embracing the next chapter.” An interim coach will be appointed ahead of next month's three Tests in the West Indies.

“During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it," England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive officer Tom Harrison said.

"He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with.

“Under Chris, England Men's white ball teams have been ranked first and second in the world while he also led the Test team to a number of series wins including away in South Africa and Sri Lanka. He has led the England Men's team with great resilience and empathy through an incredibly challenging period for English cricket, and he deserves our sincere thanks and gratitude."