CricketLeeds 18 July 2021 23:15 IST
Comments
England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in 2nd T20
Updated: 18 July 2021 23:15 IST
England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Headingley on Sunday as the hosts levelled a three-match series at 1-1.
Jos Buttler, returning to the side as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan, top-scored with 59 in England's 200.
Pakistan were well-placed at 71-1 in the ninth over before losing five wickets for 34 runs in an eventual total of 155-9.
The series concludes at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
More In Cricket
Read more...