Duleep Trophy Final: South Zone consolidates after taking a handy first-innings lead

July 15, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Bengaluru

South Zone tightened its grip on West Zone on the third day of its Duleep Trophy final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

Handy contributions from Mayank Agarwal (35), Hanuma Vihari (42), Ricky Bhui (37) and Sachin Baby (28) took South to 181 in seven in the second innings, giving the side an overall lead of 248.

The morning session belonged to South pacer Vidwath Kaverappa, who claimed a First Class career-best haul of seven for 53. West could add only 17 to its overnight tally as Kaverappa cleaned up the three remaining wickets in quick time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South batters then consolidated on the handy 67-run innings lead. Mayank and skipper Vihari rescued South from a precarious eight for two with a 64-run third-wicket stand.

Mayank was scalped by left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla, but the opener did not go quietly. After pulling a short ball to leg gully, Mayank was convinced that Nagwaswalla had erred by banging in a third bouncer for the over.

The third umpire, Saidharshan Kumar, decided that it was a legal delivery. An annoyed Mayank marched to the match referee’s cabin to protest.

Also, disaster was averted when Suryakumar Yadav collided with teammate Arpit Vasavada when taking an excellent catch to dismiss Sai Kishore. Vasavada was lucky to avoid serious injury as Suryakumar’s knee narrowly missed the substitute fielder’s head. Vasavada, treated by medical staff for a bleeding nose, left the field holding his wrist in pain.

Only 66 overs of play was possible, as bad light played spoilsport.

The scores: South — 1st innings: 213.

West — 1st innings: Prithvi Shaw c Kaverappa b Vyshak 65, Priyank Panchal c Mayank b Koushik 11, Harvik Desai c Bhui b Kaverappa 21, Cheteshwar Pujara c Samarth b Kaverappa 9, Suryakumar Yadav c Vihari b Kaverappa 8, Sarfaraz Khan lbw b Kaverappa 0, Atit Sheth c Bhui b Kaverappa 12, Shams Mulani c Bhui b Vyshak 0, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja b Kaverappa 6, Chintan Gaja (not out) 4, Arzan Nagwaswalla c Bhui b Kaverappa 0; Extras (b-7, lb-3): 10; Total (in 51 overs): 146.

Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-97, 3-101, 4-114, 5-116, 6-123, 7-124, 8-137, 9-146, 10-146.

South bowling: Sai Kishore 7-1-24-0, Kaverappa 19-5-53-7, Koushik 10-1-26-1, Vyshak 15-0-33-2.

South — 2nd innings: R. Samarth b Gaja 5, Mayank Agarwal c Suryakumar b Nagwaswalla 35, Tilak Varma b Nagwaswalla 3, Hanuma Vihari c Desai b Sheth 42, Ricky Bhui lbw b Jadeja 37, Sachin Baby b Sheth 28, Washington Sundar (batting) 10, Sai Kishore c Suryakumar b Jadeja 16, V. Vyshak (batting) 1; Extras (lb-2, w-2): 4; Total (for seven wkts. in 60 overs): 181.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-8, 3-72, 4-95, 5-154, 6-154, 7-179.

West bowling: Nagwaswalla 16-3-52-2, Gaja 15-2-40-1, Sheth 12-4-38-2, Mulani 5-1-22-0, Jadeja 12-3-27-2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.