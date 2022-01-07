COVID-19 third wave affects BCCI headquarters

MUMBAI

07 January 2022 13:34 IST

Fifteen MCA staffers and at least three BCCI staff members have contracted COVID-19.

The third wave of COVID-19 has affected Cricket Centre, the building in the premises of the Wankhede Stadium that houses the headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

In an internal communication on Friday, MCA secretary Sanjay Naik informed the apex council members about the COVID-19 infections in the MCA office, situated in the premises of the Wankhede Stadium. The Hindu understands that all the individuals are stable so far.

It is also understood that all three BCCI staffers who have have been diagnosed COVID-19 positive - two from the finance department and one from cricket operations wing - have been isolated at home.

The development comes days after the BCCI postponed the Ranji Trophy, the premier domestic cricket tournament. With cases surging over the last fortnight, the MCA had last week suspended all local cricket tournaments.