IPL | Bumrah preparing in earnest
Updated: 30 March 2021 23:20 IST
Other India stars link up with the MI squad
Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has got down to physical training after returning from his wedding break.
Bumrah, currently serving the seven-day mandatory quarantine, was seen lifting weights inside his team hotel room in the video uploaded by him on Twitter. “Quarantining and getting those reps in,” wrote the pacer. The 27-year-old missed the final two Tests and the whole of the white-ball leg of the series against England.
