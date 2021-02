NEW DELHI

24 February 2021 05:05 IST

Legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi underwent a bypass surgery at a city hospital a few days back after he complained of heart problems. He is recovering well.

The 74-year-old Bedi is expected to be discharged soon, said a close confidant of the former India captain.

He added that Bedi “is currently doing fine.”

