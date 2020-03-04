BCCI rewards Indian disability team

MUMBAI

04 March 2020 21:38 IST

The BCCI on Wednesday awarded a cash prize of ₹65 lakh to the Indian disability cricket team that won the World Series last year.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah presented a cheque of ₹65 lakh to skipper Vikrant Keni, an official said.

The amount was approved by the Committee of Administrators.

Senior officials of the All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged and team member Gurudas Raut were also present.

India had defeated host England by 36 runs to lift the T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series in August 2019.