Bangladesh clinches series

DHAKA

22 January 2021 21:35 IST

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a career-best four for 25 as Bangladesh clinched the three-match ODI series against the West Indies on Friday with a seven-wicket victory in the second game.

Bangladesh won the first match by six wickets.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal hit 50 to help the side chase the target in 33.2 overs after the West Indies was bowled out for 148 in 43.4 overs.

It was Bangladesh’s third straight and fifth overall series victory over the West Indies.

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman (two for 15) and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (two for 30) took two wickets each to play a key role after the West Indies opted to bat first.

Rovman Powell was the top-scorer with 41 off 66 balls, hitting two fours and one six as he led the side past 100.

The third and final match will be played on Monday at Chattogram.

The scores:

West Indies 148 in 43.4 overs (R. Powell 41, Mehidy 4/25) lost to Bangladesh 149/3 in 33.2 overs (T. Iqbal 50, Shakib 43 n.o.). Bangladesh lead series 2-0.