ADVERTISEMENT

Australia cricket team pull out of Afghanistan series over Taliban crackdown on women

January 12, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - Sydney

Australia were due to face Afghanistan in three games, which form part of the ICC Super League, in March following a tour to India.

AFP

Australia pulled out of an upcoming one-day series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates on January 12, 2023 citing Taliban moves to further restrict women’s rights.

The men’s team were due to face their Afghan counterparts in three games, which form part of the ICC Super League, in March following a tour to India.

Also read:Taliban ban women from working for domestic, foreign NGOs

But Cricket Australia said that following consultations with stakeholders, including the Australian government, it would no longer take place.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms,” it said in a statement.

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan.

“(We) will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” it added while thanking Canberra for its support.

Australia will forfeit 30 competition points for the series, which go towards World Cup qualification. But they have already secured automatic qualification to the 50-over tournament in India in October.

The Taliban regained control of the Asian nation in mid-2021 and immediately placed restrictions on female participation in sport.

The hardline Islamists have also barred teenage girls from secondary schools and last month banned women from attending universities, prompting global outrage.

More recently, women were told they could no longer work in Afghanistan’s aid sector.

Females have also been pushed out of many government jobs, prevented from travelling without a male relative, and ordered to cover up outside the home, ideally with a burqa.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US