Amid financial stress, Cricket Australia set to part ways with CEO Roberts

Sydney

15 June 2020 17:11 IST

The ‘Sydney Morning Herald’ reported that Roberts’ departure will be announced later this week and that an interim replacement will be made soon

Cricket Australia (CA) is set to part ways with its chief executive Kevin Roberts, at a time when it is under severe financial stress in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Roberts’ departure will be announced later this week. The 47-year-old was contracted until the end of 2021 but has fallen out of favour with the CA board.

Roberts had taken over 20 months ago, succeeding James Sutherland who was chief executive for 17 years. He had taken over when Australian cricket was still grappling with the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

The newspaper reported that an interim replacement will be made soon.

Cricket Australia has been at the receiving end over after its financial issues came to light in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

It has faced stiff opposition from The Australian Players’ Association and a few State bodies over its cost-cutting and financial projections during the health crisis.

CA, which stood down more than 200 staff on 20% pay until June end, secured a loan of USD 50 million last month to cover the losses if India doesn’t tour Australia in the summer.

It is also the host of the T20 World Cup in October-November but the ICC has not taken a final call on the tournament and is expected to take it next month.