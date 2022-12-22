A good performance at Chattogram overall: Rathour

December 22, 2022 12:02 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - MIRPUR:

N. Sudarshan

India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour stated that the visitors’ all-round effort in the opening Test in Chattogram will stand them in good stead as it prepares to encounter a more spin-friendly wicket here.

“They [Bangladesh] are a decent bowling unit without any a doubt,” Rathour said, on Wednesday. “[But] we are really confident with the way our batters have been batting. It was a good Test as a team. We batted well definitely, but we bowled well too.

“It was a tough surface to get 20 wickets. It was slow and low, especially in the second innings. It was good to see [Cheteshwar] Pujara and [Shubman] Gill get hundreds. It was a good performance overall.”

Give it all

Bangladesh is set to welcome its best fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who was rested for the opening Test. Fast-bowling coach Allan Donald said that the dry conditions shouldn’t be a deterrent.

“I have always used the reference of the England fast bowlers’ mindset in Pakistan, how they get themselves involved in the contest.” Donald said. “Despite three spinners, you have a free ride to be a bit more expansive as a quick. You can put everything on the table for [say] four overs.”

“If you saw how [Mohd.] Siraj or Umesh [Yadav] bowled, they either went very short or attacking. It is not easy to duck on these pitches. So if you have a bit of pace, you can be a little more expansive and aggressive.”

It has been a year of struggle for Bangladesh – just one win from nine outings – and the South African said his side was desperate for a win.

“We want to win. It doesn’t matter where you play India, you put that in your highest order of achievements. The second innings batting [in the first Test] is a blueprint for us. The young man [Zakir Hasan] has surprised many. He showed that he can take on the very best bowlers and has been a terrific breath of fresh air.

“A lot of people including me want to go home for a delayed Christmas with a win under our belt.”

