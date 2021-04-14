3rd T20 | Babar blitz flattens SA

Babar... on the rampage.

CENTURION

14 April 2021 23:00 IST

Hammers 122 off 59 balls as Pakistan chases down a target of 205 with ease

Pakistan captain Babar Azam gave a batting masterclass to lead Pakistan to a nine-wicket win in the third T20I against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

Babar smashed 122, his first T20I century, as Pakistan chased down a challenging target of 204 with two overs to spare.

Babar, who had earlier in the day dethroned Virat Kohli as the world’s top batsman in ODIs, hit 15 fours and four sixes in an exhibition of superb timing and placement before he was out with only seven runs needed.

Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 in a record first-wicket partnership of 197 for Pakistan.

The visitors took a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. The final game will be held on Friday.

The scores: South Africa 203-5 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 63, Janneman Malan 55) lost to Pakistan 205/1 in 18 overs (Babar Azam 122, Mohammad Rizwan 73 n.o.).