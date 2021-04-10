Cricket

1st T20 | Rizwan excels in Pakistan’s thrilling win against South Africa

Hassan Ali, right, celebrates with teammate Mohammad Rizwan after scoring winning runs during the first T20 cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, April 10, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
AFP Johannesburg 10 April 2021 23:22 IST
Updated: 10 April 2021 23:25 IST

Opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan (74 n.o.) steered Pakistan to its highest winning run-chase as it beat South Africa by four wickets in the first T20I on Saturday. The visitors reached a target of 189 with one ball to spare, bettering the 188 against Australia in Harare in 2018.

The scores: South Africa 188/6 in 20 overs (Markram 51, Klaasen 50, Nawaz 2/21, Hasan Ali 2/28) lost to Pakistan 189/6 in 19.5 overs (Rizwan 74 n.o., Faheem30, Hendricks 3/32, Shamsi 2/29). MoM: Rizwan. Toss: South Africa.

Pakistan won by four wickets to a take 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

