ADVERTISEMENT

Count Of Savoy and Son Of A Gun impress

March 24, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Count Of Savoy and Son Of A Gun impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Mar. 24) morning.

Race track:

600m: Galway Bay (Shelar) 40. Easy. Vijaya (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy. Star Romance (S.J. Sunil), The Godfather (Peter) 39. Pair moved freely. Wall Street (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (Peter) 39. Former ended four lengths in front. Perfect Man (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely. Demetrius (T.S. Jodha), Marlboro Man (N.B. Kuldeep) 35.They finished level. Baby Bazooka (Nazil), Kings Love (Shahrukh) 41. Pair easy. Ocean Of God (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved fluently. Geographique (Hamir), Supreme Spirit (Kaviraj) 35. Both are in good shape. Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 34. Moved attractively.

800m: Aloysia (Dashrath), Lady Di (V. Jodha) 51, 600/36. They moved level freely. Street Sense (V. Bunde) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Kiefer (V. Bunde), Kirkines (Hamir) 50, 600/37. Both moved level freely. Dalasan (Nazil) 55, 600/40. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Myrcella (Zeeshan), Lord Murphy (rb) 1-5, 600/36. Former was two lengths better. Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Worked well. Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-6, 600/37. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (J. Chinoy) 59, 800/46, 600/33. Impressed. Sky Fall (Mosin) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Moved well. Willy Wonkaa (S.J. Sunil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Moved fluently. She’s A Teaser (Nazil) 1-10, 600/40. Easy. Opus Dei (Shelar), Away She Goes (Saba) 1-4, 600/35. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Buckley (N.B. Kuldeep), Ultimo (Ranjane) 1-4, 600/35. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil), Adamas (Peter) 1-15, 1000/1-00, 800/47, 600/35. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.

1600m: Gimme (Daman), India Strong (Parmar) 1-49, 1400/1-35, 1000/1-6, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

Outer sand:

1200m: Raisina Star (Merchant) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Regency Smile (Merchant) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US