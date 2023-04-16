ADVERTISEMENT

Chennaiyin fails to breach the Churchill defence

April 16, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - MANJERI:

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Joseph Clemente, left stood out in the Churchill Brothers’ defence against Chennaiyin FC in the Super Cup at Manjeri on April 15. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

It may have netted four goals against fellow-ISL side NorthEast United in its opening match, but Chennaiyin FC failed to score one against the I-League team Churchill Brothers on Saturday. The goalless draw in the Group D match thus earned Churchill its first point in the Super Cup.

It was a well-deserved point too for the Goan side, which fought hard against its formidable rival. It defended superbly right through to deny the Chennaiyin forwards. Joseph Clemente was the standout performer in the Churchill defence.

Churchill had been reduced to 10 men towards the end when Richard Costa was sent off after getting a second yellow card. Chennaiyin could not take advantage of that, just as it could not of all the chances it created right through the game or the much bigger percentage of possession (63).

Chennaiyin had 17 shots at goal (against seven of Churchill) and got 10 corners (against five). It was indeed that kind of a day for the team from Chennai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Right from the beginning, Aakash Sangwan was initiating some threatening moves for Chennaiyin on the left side. In the eighth minute, he gave a superb pass to Edwin Vanspaul, who failed to connect it.

Though Churchill was forced to defend for much of the match, it created some scoring opportunities, too, especially for Ansumana Kromah. Poor finishing was one of the themes of the match.

Later, NorthEast United defeated Mumbai City 2-1. The winner led 1-0 at half-time.

The result: Chennaiyin FC 0 drew with Churchill Brothers 0; NorthEast United 2 (Wilmar Jordan Gil 32- pen & 50) bt Mumbai City 1 (Lalengmawia Ralte 85).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US