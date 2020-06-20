Certification courses on COVID-19 safety

NEW DELHI

20 June 2020 22:59 IST

Discipline-specific guidance for game-managers

In a first of its kind, an online certification course for COVID-19 safety for sports coaches and managers will be available for several disciplines.

These free-of-cost courses are available in golf, tennis, football, cricket, badminton, swimming and indoor sports. A brainchild of golfer Inderjit Bhalotia, a multiple-time winner on the domestic tour, these courses will be available on champsforlife.in from Sunday. “With the sports facilities opening up slowly in different parts of the country, these courses are designed to be very useful for sportspersons, coaches and those managing various sports facilities. In short, everyone connected with sports in the country can benefit,” explained Bhalotia.

He said: “The Australian Coaching Council through Open Learning is the only other academy which offers a similar course but is not sports-specific. Our course is the only one that offers discipline-specific content.

“Those interested will be required to pick their course, go through the content and answer multiple-choice questions online. Anyone with 50 per cent or more right answers gets an auto-generated certificate,” revealed Bhalotia.

Topics include awareness, protection, facts, myths, and staying safe while training, among others. encouraging physical activities at home and safety guidelines for the specific sport.