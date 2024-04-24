ADVERTISEMENT

Preeti, Alfiya headline Indian boxing squad for Asian u-22 and youth championships

April 24, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - New Delhi

Uthra Ganesan

A 50-member squad, led by Asian Games medallist Preeti Pawar, has been named by Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for the Asian under-22 & youth championships, to be held in Astana from April 27 to May 7.

Preeti, one of the four Indians qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning the 54kg bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will be joined by former Youth world champion Alfiya Pathan (81kg). Reigning Youth world champions Devika Ghorpade (52kg) and Vishvanath Suresh (48kg) are also part of the u-22 squad. Junior world champions Nisha (52kg) and Akansha (70kg) will lead the Indian challenge in the youth section.

Both competitions will see 25 Indian boxers each participating, selected after trials at the Army Institute of Sports, Pune, from April 6 to 10 for the u-22 category and at NCoE, Rohtak, from April 12 to 15 for the youth.

The squads:

Youth: Men: Brijesh Tamta (48kg), Aryan (51kg), Jitesh (54kg), Jatin (57kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg), Sumit (67kg), Priyanshu (71kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Sahil (80kg), Hemant Sangwan (86kg), Aryan (92kg), Lakshay Rathi (+92kg).

Women: Annu (48kg), Laxmi (50kg), Nisha (52kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Parthavi Grewal (66kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg), Rudrika (75kg), Khushi Pooniya (81kg), Nirjhara Bana (+81kg).

U-22: Men: Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), M. Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil (57kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg), Preet Malik (67kg), Ankush (71kg), Kunal (75kg), Dhruv Singh (80kg), Jugnoo (86kg), Yuvraj (92kg), Rhythm (+92kg).

Women: Guddi (48kg), Tammana (50kg), Devika Ghorpade (52kg), Preeti (54kg), Poonam (57kg), Priyanka (60kg), Prachi (63kg), A. Kajal Devi (66kg), Saneh (70kg), Muskan (75kg), Alfiya Pathan (81kg), Ritika (81+kg).

