BCCI forms internal panel to probe Saha’s allegations against a journalist

Wriddhiman Saha

February 26, 2022 01:51 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has constituted a three-member committee to investigate wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha being allegedly intimidated by a journalist.

According to a BCCI statement issued on Friday, the committee will “look into the matter of Wriddhiman Saha receiving threats and intimidation from a senior journalist”. The three-member committee includes BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and apex council member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia.

“The committee will start the proceedings as early as next week,” added the statement.

Advertising

Advertising

Last week, after being dropped from India’s Test squad for the series versus Sri Lanka, Saha had put out screenshots of messages by a “respected journalist” that hinted at intimidatory tactics. Since then, Saha has refused to reveal the identity of the alleged journalist.

Ends