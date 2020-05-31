Bayern goes 10 clear

MUNICH

Lewandowski excels in the 5-0 rout of Dusseldorf

Bayern Munich moved closer to a record-extending 30th league title after its Polish striker Robert Lewandowski ended a personal jinx in a 5-0 drubbing of struggling Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The result left leader Bayern, which is chasing an eighth successive league title, top of the standings on 67 points from 29 games, 10 ahead of closest rival Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski snapped his goal drought versus 16th-placed Fortuna when he scored for the first time against it to give Bayern a 3-0 lead in the first half after a Mathias Joergensen own goal and Benjamin Pavard header opened the floodgates.

Lewandowski made it 4-0 shortly after the break with another predator’s finish before left back Alphonso Davies completed the rout in the 52nd minute after weaving past three defenders.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Marcus Thuram and Alassane Plea combined to score three goals as Borussia Monchengladbach crushed Union Berlin 4-1 to reclaim third place with five matches left.

The results: Borussia Monchengladbach 4 (Neuhaus 17, Thuram 41, 59, Plea 81) bt Union Berlin 1 (Andersson 50).

Saturday: Bayern Munich 5 (Joergensen 15-og, Pavard 29, Lewandowski 43, 50, Davies 52) bt Fortuna Dusseldorf 0.