Returning to action is Hima Das’ top priority

Single-minded: Hims Das is bent on being at her best when action resumes.

NEW DELHI

26 July 2020 22:02 IST

Staying fit and focused at Patiala NIS

In a changed sporting world, where uncertainty is the rule, Hima Das has decided to keep expectations aside and concentrate on just getting back to action.

Hima, who has resumed training at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala, told The Hindu: “I have been running on the track for the last 45 days. I am not sure of the situation outside, but inside the NIS, the Sports Authority of India has made all arrangements.

No issues

“They also talk to us regularly to know if there are any issues. In fact, there are no problems here in terms of following rules or training except the heat. To beat that, we train only in the morning.”

The 400m National record-holder is yet to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and an injury-marred 2019 did not help her chances. Since the back injury that saw her pull up at the Asian Championships in 2019, Hima has struggled to run her favourite distance.

She ran a series of 200m in Europe but could not go under 23s while the qualifying time for Tokyo is 22.80. In the 400m, although her personal best of 50.79 seconds in the 400m is better than the qualifying mark of 51.35, she has not been able to go under 52s in 2019.

Hima has left the decision on whar distance to run in future the to the Athletics Federation of India and coach Galina Bukharina, refusing to even comment on whether she feels physically ready.

“I have not run the 400 in a long time, but I am mentally fit. I only want to qualify for the Olympics. Which event, how, when are all questions I have left to the coach and AFI,” she insisted.

Sponsor support

The World junior champion is also thankful for the support from her sponsor Adidas during this time.

“They have been a big help in staying mentally fit and focused. The film ‘What’s One More’, part of Adidas’ ‘Ready for Sport’ campaign, is an attempt to keep athletes ready till the Olympics next year. It explores how the cancellations have affected their physical and mental wellness and stresses the importance of being positive and resilient,” she signed off.