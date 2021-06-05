National inter-State meet at two venues

Kochi

05 June 2021 04:02 IST

AFI will also be inviting athletes from foreign countries

The 60th National inter-State athletics championship will be held at two venues in Patiala, the National Institute of Sports (24 events) and the Punjabi University ground (19 events), from June 25 to 29.

The event will be the last qualification opportunity for athletes for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Athletics Federation of India will also be inviting athletes from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Kazakhstan for the competition.

“We are planning this competition very carefully due to the pandemic situation.

“To avoid large gatherings at one place, we have decided to host the competition at two different locations in Patiala,” said AFI president Adille J. Sumariwalla.

Athletes who meet the AFI's qualification standards for this competition will only be allowed to take part.

Entries are to be submitted online, on the AFI website by the affiliated States/UT, from June 10 to 18.

The AFI, which confirmed the details of the inter-State meet on Friday, was however silent on the Indian Grand Prix-4 which it had planned to hold on June 15.