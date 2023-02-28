ADVERTISEMENT

Mohan Harsha makes Gopi Chand and Ramesh proud

February 28, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated March 02, 2023 12:05 pm IST

Supported by Gopi-Mytrah Foundation, he won the 100m silver (T47 category) at the Dubai World Para Athletics GP

V. V. Subrahmanyam

U. Mohan Harsha who won the 100m silver in the Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HYDERABAD

He lost his right hand in an electric short-circuit mishap at the age of three, but not the hope of making it big in life. Now, 20-year-old U. Mohan Harsha is the toast of former All England champion P. Gopi Chand and SAI athletics coach N. Ramesh, who identify young talent and groom them through the Gopi-Mytrah Foundation.

Reason? Harsha bagged the 100m silver (T47 category) at the Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix in 11.26 seconds on Tuesday. The gold medallist from Indonesia Nur Ferry Pradana clocked 11.12.

“I believe sports gives para athletes their own identity, rather than being called one of the specially challenged individuals. The best example being para shuttler and former world champion Manasi Joshi,” Gopi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, it was coach Nagaraju, who first spotted the Tirupati-based Harsha in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Cluster athletics meet and convinced his parents to visit Gachibowli (Hyderabad) once, without actually telling them the exact reason behind the invite.

“They were not aware why they were asked to visit the sports complex along with their son. But, once they were convinced their son’s future would be brighter with specialised training, they decided to leave him in Hyderabad under our mentorship,” Ramesh told The Hindu.

Hard work

“Since I believed he had the speed, the focus was on sprints. Luckily Harsha was a never-say-no talent to hours of training despite the major handicap.”

Harsha won the gold at the last senior National in the same event which helped him qualify for the Dubai World meet, and sponsors like Colgate started chipping in, giving him monthly scholarship. The Gopi-Mytrah Foundation takes care of diet, training and boarding expenses.

“I told Harsha that once you are on the track, you are like any other normal athlete for me. And you also never think that you are physically challenged,” said Ramesh.

Big dreams

To the master’s delight, Harsha, a product of the Pay & Play Scheme of SAI Sports Training Centre (Hyderabad) and now representing Telangana, is now dreaming big — to win a medal in the Paralympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US