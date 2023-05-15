ADVERTISEMENT

Gulveer, Nur Hasan and Priti make cut for Asian Championships

May 15, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

Quartermiler Aishwarya climbs to the top of this year’s Indian list

Stan Rayan

Gulveer Singh winning the men’s 10,000m at the Federation Cup in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: AFI/Twitter

Sanjivani Jadhav, the women’s 10,000m winner. | Photo Credit: AFI/Twitter

RANCHI: National Games champion Gulveer Singh helped a bunch of 11 runners achieve the Asian Championship qualification time as he comfortably won the men’s 10,000m title in the 26 th National Federation Cup athletics championships at the Birsa Munda Stadium here on Monday.

However, the 24-year-old from UP and his second-placed Statemate Abhishek Pal were slower than their personal best. And though there’s a crowd making the Asian championship entry standard, only two can go to Thailand for the event in July.

Maharashtra’s Sanjivani Jadhav, the women’s 10,000m winner, had no such luck missing the Asian standard by 33s.

There were just five finals on the championships’ opening day but there was plenty of action in other events. There was some disappointment too with Amoj Jacob, the country’s fastest male quartermiler for the third straight year, pulling up during the heats in the morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing to worry, he felt some pain during the event. He wanted to be cautious and stopped,” Radhakrishnan Nair, the chief National coach, told The Hindu.

Later in the evening, Tamil Nadu’s Rajesh Ramesh joined Amoj Jacob as the fastest Indian quartermiler this year after topping the semifinal heats with 46.13s. National record holder Muhammed Anas, who has now left the national camp and is now training under his old coach P.B. Jaikumar in Thiruvananthapuram, was the next best with 46.27s.

And in the women’s 400m, Aishwarya Mishra moved to the top of this year’s India list while emerging as the fastest qualifier to the final in 52.85s. She also achieved the AFI’s Asian meet’s qualifying standard (53.54) along with R. Vithya (53.32) and Priya Mohan (53.49).

Later in the night, Muhammed Nur Hasan and Tanya Chaudhary – the men’s and women’s winners in the 3000m steeple chase – also made the cut for the Asians.

The results (finals):

Men: 1. Gulveer Singh (UP) 29:05.90s, 2. Abhishek Pal (UP) 29:07.11, 3. Rohit Kumar (Del) 29:08.95.

3000m steeplechase: 1. Md Nur Hasan (UP) 8:30.56s, 2. Vikram Singh (MP) 8:40.20, 3. Sumit Kumar (Del) 8:48.49.

Women: 10,000m: 1. Sanjivani Jadhav (Mah) 33:32.73s, 2. Kavita Yadav (UP) 34:05.47, 3 Seema (HP) 34:43.66s.

3000m steeplechase: 1. Priti Lamba (Har) 9:47.78s, 2. Bhagyashree Lahanu (Guj) 10:24.03s, 3. Komal Chandraka (Mah) 10:25.32.

Hammer throw: 1. Tanya Chaudhary (UP) 60.54m, 2. Sarita Singh (UP) 60.45, 3. Manpreet Kaur (Pun) 57.08.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US