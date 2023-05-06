ADVERTISEMENT

Gold and World lead for Neeraj Chopra in Doha Diamond League

May 06, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST

Commonwealth Games champion triple jumper Eldhose Paul 10th in Diamond League debut

Sports Bureau

Up, up, and away! Neeraj’s first throw was good enough to give the Olympic champion the title. | Photo Credit: Twitter/Diamond_League

Once again, his first throw turned out to be his best.

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra defeated Grenada’s World champion Anderson Peters to win the Diamond League season-opener in Doha with an impressive World-leading 88.67m on Friday.

Peters had won the Diamond League gold in Doha last year with a personal-best 93.07m but he has had a string of mediocre throws this season and Neeraj began as the favourite.

The Indian, the Diamond League Trophy winner last year, took the honours with his season-opening throw of 88.67 and then followed it up with two 86-plus efforts (86.04 and 86.52) with his second and last efforts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch was second with 88.63 while Peters was third with 85.88.

Eldhose flops

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games triple jump champion Eldhose Paul had a disappointing Diamond League debut, finishing 10th with a wind-assisted 15.84m.

Eldhose, who has a season-best of 16.61m, which came Indian Jumps Open in Ballari in March, and a personal best of 16.99m, was probably nervous with some of the world’s best around him. His opening attempt was his day’s best and his next two read 13.65 and 14.70, with all his jumps coming under a +2.2 wind.

Portugal’s Pedro Pichardo, the Olympic and World champion, won gold with 17.91m while Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango, the World leader this season, took silver with 17.81.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US