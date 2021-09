Gailey jolts Praveen in triple jump

The perfect one: Gailey Vinester who won the men’s triple jump gold with a personal best 16.20m. | Photo Credit: AFI

NEW DELHI

29 September 2021 22:12 IST

Double for sprinter Taranjeet and distance runner Komal

Gailey Venister Devasahayam, a former high jumper, shocked National Open champion Praveen Chithravel and won the triple jump with a personal best 16.20m in the National under-23 athletics championships here on Wednesday.

While Praveen, who hit a personal best 16.88m at the National Open, had a foul-ridden series with just one legal jump, Gailey was in his best form with all his four legal jumps going over his previous best of 15.55m.

“I didn’t come thinking that I should beat somebody, I just wanted to do something like 16.30m and came close to that,” said the 21-year-old Gailey from Tiruchi, who is coached by former national high jump record-holder N. Annavi, his wife Suganthi and son Mothi Arun.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, sprinter Taranjeet Kaur and distance runner Komal Jagdale completed a double each.

The results:

Men, 200m: 1. Ragul Kumar (TN) 21.25s; 2. Abhin Devadiga 21.29; 3. V.A. Shashikanth 21.42. 800m: 1. Somnath Chauhan (Har) 1:53.75; 2. Abhishek Thakur 1:53.86; 3. Devender Kumar 1:53.87. 10,000m: 1. Kartik Kumar (UP) 30:41.66s; 2. Adesh Yadav 30:43.22; 3. Gurpreet 30:51.74. 3,000m steeplechase: 1. Atul Poonia (Raj) 8:49.13; 2. Sunil Jinabhai 8:53.48; 3. Sumit Kumar 9:05.96. 400m hurdles: 1. Dhaval Utekar (Guj) 51.05s; 2. Surendar Selvamani 51.53; 3. Ruchit Mori 51.86. High jump: 1. Kausthubha Jaiswal (MP) 2.11m; 2. Deva Karthick 2.11; 3. Swadhin Kumar 2.08. Long jump: 1. Jeswin Aldrin (TN) 7.81m; 2. Nirmal Sabu 7.79; 3. Asadullah 7.59. Triple Jump: 1. Gailey Venister (TN) 16.20m; 2. Praveen Chithravel 16.03; 3. E. Aravinth 15.98. Hammer: 1. Damneet Singh (Pun) 64.20m; 2. Praveen Kumar 61.81; 3. Ravi 61.68.

Women, 200m: 1. Taranjeet Kaur (Del) 23.57s; 2. A.T. Daneshwari 23.73; 3. Ancy Sojan 24.32. 800m: 1. K.M. Chanda (Del) 2:03.40s; 2. K.M. Deeksha 2:04.62; 3. Radha Chaudhary 2:06.00. 10,000m: 1. Sonika (Har) 35:42.36; 2. Kavita Yadav 36:25.19; 3. Chatru Gumnaram 37:20.79. 3,000m steeplechase: 1. Komal Jagdale (Mah) 9:51.76s; 2. Kajal Sharma 10:47.18; 3. Rebi Pal 10:50.42.

400m hurdles: 1. Nanhi (Har) 59.58s; 2. Sinchal 1:00.04; 3. Gurdeep Kaur 1:00.31. Triple jump: 1. Sandra Babu (Ker) 13.11m; 2. Sharvari Parulekar 12.88; 3. R. Aishwarya 12.74. Hammer: 1. Shital (Har) 54.21m; 2. Sneha Jadhav 52.02; 3. Kashish Singh 51.79. Heptathlon: 1. Sonu Kumari (Har) 4,889 points; 2. Kajal 4686; 3. Pooja 4618.