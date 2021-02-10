Athletics

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay sets new world indoor record in 1,500 m

Gudaf Tsegay sets world indoor record in women's 1500m | Photo Credit: Twitter/WorldAthletics
AP Lievin (France) 10 February 2021 10:55 IST
Updated: 10 February 2021 10:55 IST

Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia set a new 1,500 meters indoor world record by finishing in 3 minutes 53.09 seconds at a meet in northern France.

A world bronze medalist, Tsegay followed the fast tempo set by the pacemaker and held on to prevail over double European indoor champion Laura Muir and her teammate Melissa Courtney-Bryant. Muir set a new British indoor record by running 3:59.58.

“I’m very happy to set a world indoor record,” Tsegay said. “I have been training really hard and I set myself a target to break the world indoor record.”

Advertising
Advertising

Tsegay took more than two seconds off the previous record set by Genzebe Dibaba in 2014.

Comments
More In Sport Athletics
Read more...